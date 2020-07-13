LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police briefly shut down two traffic ramps to Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon because of the possibility of protests in the area.
Both ramps have since reopened.
Officers closed the ramp to Court Avenue from US 31 North at the Indiana end of the Clark Memorial Bridge, and they closed Exit 0 from Interstate 65 North to Court Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Traffic cameras showed police cars in the area. At the time, traffic notice from INDOT said it was not known how long the ramps would be closed.
Again, both ramps have since reopened.
