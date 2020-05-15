JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is seeking an Account Executive with a proven track record of growing core business accounts and developing new business. The ideal candidate thrives in a team-oriented environment, has strong interpersonal skills, and a desire to succeed!
The top priority at WDRB is our positive work culture. We have been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for nine consecutive years.
This is the perfect opportunity for someone who possesses a "good-to-great" philosophy, loves to WIN and is looking for a career in Media Sales.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Commission
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED CHARACTERISTICS:
1) A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
2) A proven track record for selling new business.
3) Strong written and verbal communication skills.
4) Strong presentation skills.
5) Superior organizational skills.
6) Working knowledge of Microsoft Office software.
7) Broadcast advertising sales experience and college degree preferred.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
1) Must be computer literate and highly organized and motivated.
2) Must be a team player.
3) Natural curiosity and willingness to learn.
4) Successful track record in sales.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.