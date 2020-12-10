WDRB Media Jobs

CATEGORY: Sales

TITLE: Account Executive

BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY WAGE: Commission (Full-time)

JOB DESCRIPTION: 

WDRB Media is seeking an Account Executive with a proven track record of growing core business accounts, selling new business, and partnering with an Account Manager to service existing business. The ideal candidate thrives in team-oriented environment, has strong interpersonal skills, and a desire to succeed! The top priority at WDRB is our positive work cultures. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who possesses a "good to great" philosophy, loves to WIN, and is looking for a career in Media Sales. WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for nine consecutive years.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

  • Represents the station to its customers in a professional manner while exhibiting a positive attitude about the station and its employees at all times.
  • Negotiates broadcast television and digital buys with assigned advertisers and agency representatives.
  • Conducts customer needs analyses and propose marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
  • Prospects for and sells special projects to new customers as well as existing ones.
  • Builds client relationships at both the agency and advertiser levels.
  • Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested. 
  • Maintains activity data in Efficio daily.
  • Inputs client orders and works with the account manager to manage revisions, make goods, and other order-related responsibilities. 
  • Schedule and lead face-to-face meetings with customers and potential customers outside of the station each day. 
  • Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
  • Work cooperatively and effectively with other team members when generating revenue sales for the station.
  • Takes the initiative to acquaint and familiarize clients with key station personnel, including the Local Sales Manager, VP Director of Sales, Corporate Director of Digital Sales and President/GM.
  • Monitors the competition and maintains awareness of assigned account activity at all times.
  • Communicates daily with LSM, VP DOS and Account Manager in regard to status of account activity.
  • Meet and exceed individual sales goals, in support of achieving station and market goals and initiatives.
  • Participate in training to enhance professional skills and overall understanding of new and evolving media.
  • Daily attendance and punctuality required.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

  • A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
  • Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings use and methodology.
  • Energetic self-starter; Proven track record for selling new business.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills, including superior listening skills and the ability to make effective presentation both one-on-one and in a group setting.
  • Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment.
  • Superior organizational and project management skills.
  • Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships.
  • Valid Driver's License and clean driving record required.

EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor's Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience.

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 4 years of successful sales and marketing experience.
  • Broadcast sales and digital experience preferred.

COMPUTER SKILLS:

  • Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
  • Knowledge of sales software preferred such as Efficio, WideOrbit, One Domain, Media Audit and CMR.
  • Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.

