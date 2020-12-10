CATEGORY: Sales
TITLE: Account Executive
BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY WAGE: Commission (Full-time)
JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is seeking an Account Executive with a proven track record of growing core business accounts, selling new business, and partnering with an Account Manager to service existing business. The ideal candidate thrives in team-oriented environment, has strong interpersonal skills, and a desire to succeed! The top priority at WDRB is our positive work cultures. This is the perfect opportunity for someone who possesses a "good to great" philosophy, loves to WIN, and is looking for a career in Media Sales. WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for nine consecutive years.
ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:
- Represents the station to its customers in a professional manner while exhibiting a positive attitude about the station and its employees at all times.
- Negotiates broadcast television and digital buys with assigned advertisers and agency representatives.
- Conducts customer needs analyses and propose marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
- Prospects for and sells special projects to new customers as well as existing ones.
- Builds client relationships at both the agency and advertiser levels.
- Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
- Maintains activity data in Efficio daily.
- Inputs client orders and works with the account manager to manage revisions, make goods, and other order-related responsibilities.
- Schedule and lead face-to-face meetings with customers and potential customers outside of the station each day.
- Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
- Work cooperatively and effectively with other team members when generating revenue sales for the station.
- Takes the initiative to acquaint and familiarize clients with key station personnel, including the Local Sales Manager, VP Director of Sales, Corporate Director of Digital Sales and President/GM.
- Monitors the competition and maintains awareness of assigned account activity at all times.
- Communicates daily with LSM, VP DOS and Account Manager in regard to status of account activity.
- Meet and exceed individual sales goals, in support of achieving station and market goals and initiatives.
- Participate in training to enhance professional skills and overall understanding of new and evolving media.
- Daily attendance and punctuality required.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
- Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings use and methodology.
- Energetic self-starter; Proven track record for selling new business.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, including superior listening skills and the ability to make effective presentation both one-on-one and in a group setting.
- Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment.
- Superior organizational and project management skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships.
- Valid Driver's License and clean driving record required.
EDUCATION:
- Bachelor's Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience.
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 4 years of successful sales and marketing experience.
- Broadcast sales and digital experience preferred.
COMPUTER SKILLS:
- Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
- Knowledge of sales software preferred such as Efficio, WideOrbit, One Domain, Media Audit and CMR.
- Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.