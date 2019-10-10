JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB MEDIA in Louisville is seeking an Executive to create new broadcast and digital revenue. Applicants must have a proven track record of agency growth and developing new business.
This is a great opportunity for someone who possesses a "good to great" philosophy who is looking for a career in TV Sales.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
1) A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
2) Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings use and methodology.
3) Proven track record for selling new business.
4) Strong written and verbal communication skills.
5) Strong presentation skills.
6) Superior organizational skills.
7) Working knowledge of Microsoft Office software and station software: Wide Orbit and One Domain a plus.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Must be computer literate and highly organized and motivated, with a successful track record in media sales.
TO APPLY:
E-mail cover letter and resume to:
Tom Vickery, Local Sales Manager
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.