JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media is looking for a detail oriented Accounts Receivable Specialist to join our accounting team. This is an entry-level position that would be excellent for someone who has recently received a business/accounting degree.

Responsibilities of this position include:

  • Post daily payments to customer accounts
  • Process and post credit card payments
  • Generate weekly and monthly customer invoices
  • Print and mail copies of past-due invoices
  • Customer account reconciliations
  • Daily communication with other accounting staff and sales staff
  • Other accounting duties as necessary

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

  • Prior broadcast media experience, experience with Wide Orbit software or MAS90 software helpful, but not required.
  • Must be able to work independently in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.
  • Must be able to balance multiple tasks.
  • Must have a "can do" attitude, a drive to succeed, and be a team player.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • A Bachelor's Degree in Business / Accounting or equivalent experience.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Excel.

TO APPLY:

Mail cover letter and resume to:

WDRB Media

Lynette Defevers, Controller

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

Or email: ldefevers@wdrb.com

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

