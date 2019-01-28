JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a detail oriented Accounts Receivable Specialist to join our accounting team. This is an entry-level position that would be excellent for someone who has recently received a business/accounting degree.
Responsibilities of this position include:
- Post daily payments to customer accounts
- Process and post credit card payments
- Generate weekly and monthly customer invoices
- Print and mail copies of past-due invoices
- Customer account reconciliations
- Daily communication with other accounting staff and sales staff
- Other accounting duties as necessary
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
- Prior broadcast media experience, experience with Wide Orbit software or MAS90 software helpful, but not required.
- Must be able to work independently in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.
- Must be able to balance multiple tasks.
- Must have a "can do" attitude, a drive to succeed, and be a team player.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- A Bachelor's Degree in Business / Accounting or equivalent experience.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel.
TO APPLY:
Mail cover letter and resume to:
WDRB Media
Lynette Defevers, Controller
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
Or email: ldefevers@wdrb.com
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.