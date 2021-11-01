JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is looking for an Accounts Receivable Clerk to perform clerical, financial and administrative services in order to ensure proper recording and collection of receivables. The AR clerk is responsible for collecting payments, invoicing clients and resolving past due accounts.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Post customer payments by recording cash, checks, ACH and credit card transactions.
- Prepare client invoices on a weekly and monthly basis.
- Collaborate with the Sales team to gather and complete proper documentation in order to submit invoices for co-op.
- Send out past due invoices.
- Answer all inquiries from clients, sales staff and other finance staff regarding payment history, payment tracking, discrepancies, etc.
- Enter production orders.
- Reconcile daily traffic logs.
- Enter trade write offs quarterly.
- Assist with the payment of employee talent fees.
- Set up new advertiser and agency accounts and update accounts as needed.
- Responsible for the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
What you will bring:
- Possession of strong organizational and time management skills.
- Ability to work independently on assigned tasks as well as to accept direction on given assignments.
- Ability to anticipate work needs and follow through with minimal direction.
- Ability to listen, communicate (written and verbally), and follow-up effectively with all staffing levels and clients.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related field or working towards degree.
- Experience: 6 months to 1 year of relevant experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Computer Skills: Working knowledge of basic accounting software, Windows and MS Office.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.