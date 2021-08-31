WDRB and BCI Media are looking for an Administrative Assistant who would be responsible for performing tasks associated with clients of BCI Media, based in Louisville KY. This role supports the Digital Team Staff and offers the right candidate a great opportunity to make an impact locally and beyond. BCI Media is a digital agency subsidiary serving WDRB Media (Louisville, KY), WAND TV Media (Decatur, IL), and Hometown Stations (Lima, OH).
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Organize and maintain current department documents and resources in SharePoint (MS Teams)
- Enter digital orders into the Billing and Trafficking system
- Update and run reports from various systems as requested.
- Reconcile vendor invoices and credit card statements associated with 3rd party media purchases.
- Maintain and update process and template documents as requested
- Set up/attach creative to orders affiliated with digital campaigns.
- Participate in and host meetings (internal or client) as requested
EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:
- Required: Minimum 2 years work experience in an administrative role
- Required: High School or GED Diploma; Some college preferred
- Media or Marketing administrative experience preferred
SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel and Word skills required; PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
- Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications preferred
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Detail-oriented
- Proven written communication skills as demonstrated by previous correspondence
- Analytical skills (the ability to think critically)
- Must be able to work independently and be self-motivated
- Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment
- Note: Training provided on Digital Media platforms
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT:
Lori Morgan
Director of Corporate Digital Sales