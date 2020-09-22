JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV is looking for an Anchor / Reporter who wants to be part of a team of great journalists. This position will require reporting on the street, anchoring at the desk, writing for the web and updating social media as part of a daily routine. The ideal candidate will have strong writing and social media skills, the ability to work in a fast-paced news environment and be flexible to adapt to changes in a socially distant world.
But most importantly, this journalist must be a team player. WDRB's positive work culture is the key to being one of the best newsrooms in the country -- no egos or attitude allowed! Everyone here does whatever it takes to cover news and support the team. Our positive work culture is the reason we are able to retain so many veteran journalists who have helped lead WDRB to become the top broadcast and digital media outlet in Louisville.
WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for nine consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- At least two years of anchoring and live reporting experience is required.
- Four-year college degree in Communications, Journalism or related field.
