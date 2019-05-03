WDRB Media Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB-TV is Louisville's fastest growing TV station, and we are expanding again. We are looking for an Anchor / Reporter who loves news, has strong writing skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced news environment. The ideal candidate will be a newsroom leader and talented storyteller with a focus on enterprise journalism and social media skills. Two years of anchoring experience is required for this position.

WDRB Media has named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for four consecutive years.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

3-plus experience. College degree required.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and links to News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.