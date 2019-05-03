JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV is Louisville's fastest growing TV station, and we are expanding again. We are looking for an Anchor / Reporter who loves news, has strong writing skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced news environment. The ideal candidate will be a newsroom leader and talented storyteller with a focus on enterprise journalism and social media skills. Two years of anchoring experience is required for this position.
WDRB Media has named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for four consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
3-plus experience. College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.