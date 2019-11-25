JOB DESCRIPTION:
One of the "Best Places to Work" is looking for a team player who wants to become a strong broadcast producer. This person is a crucial contributor to to the success of our 10pm newscasts. The right candidate is focused on good journalism, is a strong writer and loves to multitask. Responsibilities including finding and writing stories for WDRB newscasts and WDRB.com, posting to social media, assigning news crews and more. This is a chance to learn the skills that will help you further your career. Working weekends is required.
The top priority at WDRB is our positive work culture. We have been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
College degree in communications / journalism; knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President of News / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer