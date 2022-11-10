WDRB-TV in Louisville, KY is looking for an Associate Producer with strong writing and decision-making skills to help lead our newsroom. This is an opportunity to work for the #1 news station in the market. You will have exceptional resources at your fingertips: dedicated reporters and photographers, an executive producer, several co-producers, drone pilots, a team of digital producers and more. This journalist must have solid news judgment and be able to adapt quickly to make changes as news develops. Daily duties include writing stories for broadcast and digital platforms, including WDRB.com; creating compelling social media posts; calling police, government and other agencies to confirm information; responding to viewer phone calls and messages to develop good relations with the community and to develop story ideas.
Ability to remain calm and work quickly under tight deadlines is crucial. This is an opportunity to learn and grow into a newscast producer. The top priority at WDRB is our culture, so the perfect candidate is a team player with a positive attitude who is willing to do anything to help our team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA Membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
- Communicate continuously with Reporters, Photographers, Assignment Desk, and other applicable employees or outside sources regarding story developments and changes
- Conceptualize and write news stories and post video for social media platforms in coordination with Producers and Web Team
- Facilitate communication during newscasts regarding live shots and story development
- Overcome anticipated and unexpected changes when putting together newscasts
- Write breaking news on short deadlines
- Log news and inform the producer of available material that can be used in their newscast
WHAT YOU WILL BRING:
- Must be able to work under tight deadlines and have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely
- Strong writing and copy-editing skills required
- Highly organized with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools.
- Team player: ability to work and collaborate with everyone in the newsroom
- Solid news judgment
- Ability to be calm and decisive under pressure
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule and shifts, including weekends, evenings, overnights, and holidays
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field - required
- Minimum one-year experience writing, producing, and editing on an electronic news producing system preferred
SALARY / WAGE:
- Negotiable
POSITION:
- Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.