JOB DESCRIPTION:
One of the "Best Places to Work" in Kentucky is looking for a team player who wants to embrace a career in journalism and have the opportunity for growth and promotion. This associate producer must be a strong writer who can multi-task in a fast-paced work environment. The ideal candidate consumes news on several different platforms and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the WDRB News team. Responsibilities include finding and writing stories for WDRB newscasts and WDRB.com, posting to social media, getting details on developing stories, building sources, shaping daily news coverage and more.
The top priority at WDRB is contributing to our positive work culture. We have been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for nine consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field.
- Minimum one-year experience in writing, producing, and editing on an electronic news producing system.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office and all social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
- Proficiently with INews, AVID, AVID Cloud UX preferred.
TO APPLY:
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.