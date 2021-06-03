JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is on the hunt for its next Associate Producer. Come work in our fast-paced, innovative newsroom at the top station in Louisville!
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Communicates continuously with Reporters, Photographers, Assignment Desk, and other applicable employees or outside sources regarding story developments and changes.
- Conceptualize and write news stories and post video for social media platforms in coordination with Producers and Web Team.
- Facilitate communication during newscasts regarding live shots and story development.
- Overcome anticipated and unexpected changes when putting together newscasts.
- Write developing news on short deadlines.
- Log news and inform the producer of available material that can be used in their newscast.
POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must be able to work under tight deadlines and have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely.
- Strong writing and copy-editing skills required.
- Highly organized with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.
- Excellent working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and Web-based newsgathering tools.
- Team player; ability to work and collaborate with everyone in the newsroom.
- Solid news judgment.
- Ability to be calm and decisive under pressure.
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule and shifts, including weekends, evenings, overnights and holidays.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor's degree in journalism or related field required.
- Minimum one-year experience writing, producing, and editing on an electronic news producing system.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONTACT:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President
News Director