JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media is on the hunt for its next Associate Producer. Come work in our fast-paced, innovative newsroom at the top station in Louisville!

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

  • Communicates continuously with Reporters, Photographers, Assignment Desk, and other applicable employees or outside sources regarding story developments and changes.
  • Conceptualize and write news stories and post video for social media platforms in coordination with Producers and Web Team.
  • Facilitate communication during newscasts regarding live shots and story development.
  • Overcome anticipated and unexpected changes when putting together newscasts.
  • Write developing news on short deadlines.
  • Log news and inform the producer of available material that can be used in their newscast.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Must be able to work under tight deadlines and have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely.
  • Strong writing and copy-editing skills required.
  • Highly organized with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.
  • Excellent working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and Web-based newsgathering tools.
  • Team player; ability to work and collaborate with everyone in the newsroom.
  • Solid news judgment.
  • Ability to be calm and decisive under pressure.
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule and shifts, including weekends, evenings, overnights and holidays.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Bachelor's degree in journalism or related field required.
  • Minimum one-year experience writing, producing, and editing on an electronic news producing system.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To apply, click here.

CONTACT:

Barry Fulmer

Vice President

News Director