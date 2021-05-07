Join WDRB Media’s multi-award-winning Brand Marketing Team as a Brand Marketing Producer in trendy Louisville City. If you are energetic, full of creative ideas, technically edit-proficient with Adobe programs, and thrive with content marketing and brand-image production, then let us hear your story and see your work. WDRB News is the top-ranked Fox Affiliate News Station in the country producing 9.5 hours of daily newscasts. WDRB is also the #1 News Station in Louisville with 13 out of 13 newscasts and was voted “Kentucky Best Places to Work” for 9-years in a row!
JOB SUMMARY
Creative hands-on and technically advanced brand marketer for WDRB Media.
Candidates need to demonstrate strong copy writing skill, videography expertise, media editing proficiency, and a good sense of design/graphic post-production competence.
This position will require daily content marketing and brand producing for WDRB Media related projects including WDRB NEWS.
WDRB is looking for a video producer with innovative marketing campaign ideas to support and grow the WDRB News and Station brands.
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Editing with Adobe Premiere
- Photoshop & After Effects
- Photography, DSLR and Cinema Camera
- Videography
- Field & Studio Lighting
- Copy Writing
- Graphic Application
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Education and Experience:
College Degree or Technical Experience equivalence.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Scott Brady, VP of Creative Services & Marketing