WDRB News presents a unique opportunity for a seasoned investigative reporter to lead the most ambitious work in our newsroom. This is a player-coach role that involves both reporting investigative/enterprise stories and serving as the point person for the newsroom’s investigative unit, which includes two dedicated photographers, three digital reporters and a rotating team of broadcast reporters and anchors working on special projects that stem from their beats and daily work in the field.
The Chief Investigative Reporter must have a track record of hard-hitting broadcast work. This journalist will own the high standards we expect for WDRB Investigates pieces. They will serve as a resource for less-experienced reporters looking to grow into high-impact work. They will keep an eye on daily news that calls for more digging, and oversee efforts to generate deeper reporting on spot news that sets us apart from our competition. They will be nimble, willing to spring into action on big stories and to occasionally slot into the daily mix if needed to allow another reporter to complete investigative work.
Here is a sampling of the sort of investigative work this person will oversee:
- https://www.wdrb.com/wdrb-investigates/a-new-kentucky-law-aims-to-keep-officers-convicted-of-sex-crimes-off-the-force/article_93c196b2-15df-11ed-9b8b-e7942f937fbd.html
- https://www.wdrb.com/wdrb-investigates/we-want-the-truth-family-demands-answers-about-kentuckians-death-at-army-post-in-germany/article_6762e8de-4b02-11ed-9c94-83bb0f9284aa.html
- https://www.wdrb.com/wdrb-investigates/tupac-shakurs-stepfather-is-dying-in-a-kentucky-prison-should-he-be-released/article_802cbd0e-3f81-11ed-9d5e-ff11717c4b67.html
This is a dream job for an ambitious journalist who wants to work in a well-resourced newsroom strongly supported by a family-owned company.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
