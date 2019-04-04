Churchill Downs empty paddock

Churchill Downs paddock area, April 4, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Levy Restaurants, the food service provider at Churchill Downs, is looking for dozens of hosts, food runners, cooks and other part-time workers for Derby weekend the rest of the track’s spring meet.

“One of the great things is, a lot of these positions don’t require actual experience,” David Danielson, the executive chef for Levy at Churchill Downs. “So if you are a younger person, you have always wanted to work the Derby, you’ve never had a chance – this is the perfect time.”

The jobs pay $10 to $16 per hour depending on the position and the applicant’s experience, he said.

Workers must be 18 or older.

Applications must be completed through Levy’s website: https://workatlevy.com/jobs

Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Tags