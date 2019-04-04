LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Levy Restaurants, the food service provider at Churchill Downs, is looking for dozens of hosts, food runners, cooks and other part-time workers for Derby weekend the rest of the track’s spring meet.
“One of the great things is, a lot of these positions don’t require actual experience,” David Danielson, the executive chef for Levy at Churchill Downs. “So if you are a younger person, you have always wanted to work the Derby, you’ve never had a chance – this is the perfect time.”
The jobs pay $10 to $16 per hour depending on the position and the applicant’s experience, he said.
Workers must be 18 or older.
Applications must be completed through Levy’s website: https://workatlevy.com/jobs