Join WDRB Media’s multi-award-winning Brand Marketing Team as a Brand Marketing Producer in trendy Louisville City. If you are energetic, full of creative ideas, technically edit-proficient with Adobe programs, and thrive with content marketing and brand-image production, then let us hear your story and see your work. WDRB News is the top-ranked Fox Affiliate News Station in the country producing 9.5 hours of daily newscasts. WDRB is also the #1 News Station in Louisville with 13 out of 13 newscasts and was voted “Kentucky Best Places to Work” for 9-years in a row!

JOB SUMMARY

  • Creative hands-on and technically advanced brand marketer for WDRB Media.

  • Candidates need to demonstrate strong copy writing skill, videography expertise, media editing proficiency, and a good sense of design/graphic post-production competence.

  • This position will require daily content marketing and brand producing for WDRB Media related projects including WDRB NEWS.

  • WDRB is looking for a video producer with innovative marketing campaign ideas to support and grow the WDRB News and Station brands.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

  • Editing with Adobe Premiere
  • Photoshop & After Effects
  • Photography, DSLR and Cinema Camera
  • Videography
  • Field & Studio Lighting
  • Copy Writing
  • Graphic Application

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Education and Experience:

  • College Degree or Technical Experience equivalence.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Contact: Scott Brady, VP of Creative Services & Marketing