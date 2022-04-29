JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media in Louisville, Kentucky, is seeing a Creative Services Videographer / Producer for the Commercial Services team. This individual is a visual storyteller with expertise in videography and lighting. He or she is a strong team player with a passion for editing, design application and scriptwriting.
WHY WDRB IS THE BEST PLACE TO WORK:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental and Vision
- Company-paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA Membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
- Produce, shoot and direct media production shoots involving videography, lighting, audio and staging.
- Produce creative, compelling and effective TV commercials and longer-form media production/content marketing projects.
- Work closely with sales management and staff as well as an experienced in-house production staff with access to state-of-the-art media and production facility, while working remotely.
- Responsible for facilitating the brainstorming process for strategic branding and image development to create exceptional work and generate new business with clients.
- Ensure all deliverables are meeting business partner expectations, including adherence to established timelines, policies and budgets.
WHAT YOU WILL BRING:
- Proficiency required in commercial producing, scriptwriting, videography, media editing and some graphic competence. The successful candidate must be very organized, detail-oriented, have excellent interpersonal skills and thrive as a proactive leader in a creative team environment. This position requires the ability to work with minimal direction and capacity to move quickly while delivering high-quality, agency-like video production results. Experience in advertising and content marketing preferred, including longer-form video productions.
- This individual will work closely with multiple creative resources, such as designers, editors and videographers. Strong organizational and communication skills are basic requirements, as well as the ability to manage the expectations of the Multimedia Consultants / Sales Management team and our clients, while offering unique creative solutions and staying active in communication with the project team. On-time success and a proven work ethic that consistently delivers results are expected.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Joe Phelps, Commercial Production Manager