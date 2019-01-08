WDRB Media in Louisville, KY is seeking a Creative Services Videographer/Producer for the Commercial Services team.
Job Description:
This individual is a visual storyteller with expertise in videography, lighting and a strong team player with a passion for editing, design application, and script writing.
Proficiency required in commercial producing, script writing, videography, media editing and some graphic competence. The successful candidate must be very organized, detail oriented, have excellent interpersonal skills and thrive as a proactive leader in a creative team environment. This position requires the ability to work with minimal direction and the capacity to move quickly while delivering high-quality agency-like production results. Experience in advertising and content marketing preferred, including longer form video productions.
This individual will work closely with multiple creative resources, such as designers, editors and videographers. Strong organization and communication skills are basic requirements, as well as the ability to manage the expectations of the Account Executive/Sales management team and our clients while offering unique creative solutions and staying active in communication with the project team. On-time success and a proven work ethic that consistently delivers results are expected. WDRB Media has been named one of the best places to work in KY for seven consecutive years.
Benefits:
Medical/Dental/Life/Disability/Matching 401K
Salary/Wage:
Negotiable
Position:
Full-Time (Full-Time/Contract)
Desired Requirements:
• Manage, shoot and direct media production shoots involving videography, lighting, audio and staging.
• Produce creative, compelling, and effective TV commercials and longer form media production/content marketing projects.
• Work closely with sales management and AE staff as well as an experienced in-house production staff with a state of the art media and production facility.
• Responsible for facilitating the brainstorming process for strategic branding and image development to create exceptional work and generate new business with clients.
• Ensure all deliverables are meeting business partner expectations, including adherence to established timelines, policies and budgets.
Minimum Requirements:
• Creativity in photography, editing, directing and producing advertising campaigns/content marketing projects for winning and maintaining new business.
• Must have team-building skills.
• Competitive nature and drive to achieve excellence.
• Knowledge of TV production and terminology.
• Superior written and verbal communication skills.
• Strong presentation and organizational skills.
To Apply:
Please send your resume and demo links to:
Joseph Phelps, Creative Services Manager
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40203