WDRB/BCI Media is looking for a Digital Operations Specialist to set up, implement, and report on digital campaigns on behalf of BCI Media’s agency clients.
This opportunity will introduce the right candidate to several digital marketing platforms and set them up for rapid growth within our organization. BCI Media is a Louisville-based, Digital Agency with a footprint covering several states; offering the right candidate an opportunity to make an impact locally and beyond. We are looking for creative and analytical problem solvers who love to learn and want to be part of a great team offering flexibility and competitive pay and benefits.
Essential Job Functions
- Enter Digital Orders for assigned clients
- Set up digital campaigns for assigned clients in 3rd party platforms. The platforms may include display and video DSP’s, social media (Facebook/Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Tiktok, YouTube, Pinterest), Google Ad Manager, Search (SEO & PPC), email, etc.
- Help Digital Campaign Specialists optimize campaigns according to campaign goals and provide recommendations based on assessments for campaign enhancements
- Provide reports on campaigns and assess against customer goals
- Learn how to research and plan digital media campaigns
- Learn how to present digital media concepts to others
- Troubleshoot issues related to campaigns
- Execute administrative tasks as assigned.
Qualifications
- Experience working on digital campaigns
- Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking
- Proven written and oral communication skills as demonstrated by previous analysis and correspondence
- Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred); Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications a plus
- Work independently, be self-motivated and work well with others toward common goals
- Must be able to adapt as technology and providers change
- Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment
- Strong organizational skills- ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Experience, Education & Skills
- Minimum 1 year of digital campaign management experience
- Minimum 1-year experience with website analytics (e.g. Google Analytics, Comscore, etc.)
- Education: Some college required with preference for Bachelor’s Degree focused on Marketing and/or Data Analytics
- Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred); Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications
- Desired Certifications: Hootsuite, Google Analytics (Beginner, Advanced, 360, Data Studio, Tag Manager), Google Ad Manager (Display, Video), Google Ads Certification (various), Facebook Blueprint, etc.
Why BCI Media/WDRB:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer. To apply, email resumes to talent@bci.media.