JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a Digital Campaign Specialist who would be responsible for the planning, execution, optimization and reporting for BCI Media clients' digital marketing campaigns across multiple platforms. BCI Media is a digital agency largely serving WDRB Media (Louisville, KY), WAND TV Media (Decatur, IL), and Hometown Stations (Lima, OH).
DUTIES:
- Set up and execute digital marketing campaigns as-assigned. (Programmatic display and video, social media, PPC, etc.)
- Identify trends and optimize campaigns according to campaign goals.
- Provide recommendations based on assessments for campaign enhancements.
- Regularly measure and report on all campaigns and assess against customer goals (Conversions, KPI's etc.)
- Perform regular analysis and maintain analytical models for projecting site inventory.
- Troubleshoot issues related to campaigns.
- Contribute to the planning process for clients as-requested.
- Participate in clients meetings and present data in client meetings as-requested.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.
- Working knowledge of ad serving tools such as Google Ad Manager.
- Proven written and oral communication skills as demonstrated by previous analysis and correspondence.
- Must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and work well with others toward common goals.
- Must be able to adapt as technology and providers change.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment.
- Strong organizational skills - ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
EDUCATION:
Some college required with preference for Bachelor's Degree focusing on marketing and / or Data Analytics.
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 2 years of digital campaign management experience.
- Minimum 1 year of experience with display, SEM/PPC and social advertising and management.
- Minimum 1 year of experience with various website analytics (e.g. Google Analytics, Comscore, etc.)
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred); Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.
DESIRED CERTIFICATIONS:
Hootsuite, Google Analytics (Beginner, Advanced, 360, Data Studio, Tag Manager), Google Ad Manager (Display, Video), Google Ads Certification (various), Facebook Blueprint, etc.
TO APPLY:
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.