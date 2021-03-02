WDRB Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media is looking for a Digital Campaign Specialist who would be responsible for the planning, execution, optimization and reporting for BCI Media clients' digital marketing campaigns across multiple platforms. BCI Media is a digital agency largely serving WDRB Media (Louisville, KY), WAND TV Media (Decatur, IL), and Hometown Stations (Lima, OH).

DUTIES:

  • Set up and execute digital marketing campaigns as-assigned. (Programmatic display and video, social media, PPC, etc.)
  • Identify trends and optimize campaigns according to campaign goals.
  • Provide recommendations based on assessments for campaign enhancements.
  • Regularly measure and report on all campaigns and assess against customer goals (Conversions, KPI's etc.)
  • Perform regular analysis and maintain analytical models for projecting site inventory.
  • Troubleshoot issues related to campaigns.
  • Contribute to the planning process for clients as-requested.
  • Participate in clients meetings and present data in client meetings as-requested.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.
  • Working knowledge of ad serving tools such as Google Ad Manager.
  • Proven written and oral communication skills as demonstrated by previous analysis and correspondence.
  • Must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and work well with others toward common goals.
  • Must be able to adapt as technology and providers change.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment.
  • Strong organizational skills - ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

EDUCATION:

Some college required with preference for Bachelor's Degree focusing on marketing and / or Data Analytics.

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 2 years of digital campaign management experience.
  • Minimum 1 year of experience with display, SEM/PPC and social advertising and management.
  • Minimum 1 year of experience with various website analytics (e.g. Google Analytics, Comscore, etc.)
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred); Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.

DESIRED CERTIFICATIONS:

Hootsuite, Google Analytics (Beginner, Advanced, 360, Data Studio, Tag Manager), Google Ad Manager (Display, Video), Google Ads Certification (various), Facebook Blueprint, etc.

TO APPLY:

To apply, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.