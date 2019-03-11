OVERVIEW:
If digital operations and marketing is your thing and you love to learn, we want to talk to you. WDRB Media is looking for a Digital Campaign Specialist to implement, execute, and optimize our clients' digital marketing campaigns across multiple platforms. This position is an important part of our fast-growing Digital Sales Operation. The successful candidate must be efficient, detail-oriented and possess the ability to analyze different data sets in order to impact advertiser outcomes.
Think about joining one of the Best Places to Work in Louisville! (As recognized in the Business First Annual Survey for the last eight years in a row.)
This position reports directly to the Corporate Director of Digital Sales for BCI.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Set up and execute digital marketing campaigns as assigned. (Programmatic display and video, PPC, etc.)Identify trends and optimize campaigns according to campaign goals.Provide recommendations based on assessments for campaign enhancements.Regularly measure and report on all campaigns and assess against customer goals (Conversions, KPIs, etc.)Perform regular analysis and maintain analytical models for projecting site inventory.Troubleshoot issues elated to campaigns.Contribute in the planning process for clients as required.Participate in client meetings and present data in client meetings as requested.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
LOCATION:
Required in office: Louisville, Kentucky
POSITION:
Full-time
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum 2 years of digital campaign management.
- Experience with display, SEM/PPC and social advertising and management.Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.Working knowledge of ad serving tools, (Google Ad Manager)Proficient in MS Office.Experience with various website analytics (e.g. Google Analytics, Comscore, etc.)Proven written and oral communication skills as demonstrated by previous analysis and correspondence.Must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and work well with others toward common goals.Must be able to adapt as technology and providers change and work in a fast-paced environment.
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Education: Degree preferred, but not required.
Special Skills / Expectations and other licenses / Certifications: Google AdWords and Google Analytics Certification preferred; Ad Ops Certification Desired
TO APPLY:
Email cover letter and resume to:
Lori Morgan
Director of Corporate Digital Sales
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION:
March 29, 2019
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.