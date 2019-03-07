JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for an organized leader with strong writing skills to join our news team. This person will help shape our coverage on air and online by writing and managing content for social media and WDRB.com. Employee will also help coordinate crews for nightly newscasts by working closely with writers, producers, anchors, reporters and photographers. Must be able to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment. Strong writing and organizational skills required. Knowledge of sports helpful.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Qualified candidate is a college graduate with a degree in communications or journalism. Prior broadcast experience preferred.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Send resume to:
WDRB Media
Barry Fulmer, News Director
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
No phone calls, please.
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.