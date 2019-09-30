JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for an organized leader with strong writing skills to join our news team. This person will help shape our coverage on air and online by writing and managing content for social media and WDRB.com. Employee will also help coordinate crews for WDRB's top-rated morning newscast.
Strong writing and organizational skills required. Must be able to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment. Working weekend mornings is required.
Contributing to our positive newsroom culture is the top requirement. WDRB Media has been voted one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENT:
Qualified candidate is a college graduate with a degree in communications or journalism. One year of previous writing experience for media is preferred.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENT:
Prior broadcast experience preferred. College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Send resume to:
WDRB Media
Barry Fulmer, News Director
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
