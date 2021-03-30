JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB/BCI Media is looking for a Digital Operations Specialist who would be responsible for campaign setup, execution, optimization and reporting for BCI Media clients' digital marketing campaigns across multiple platforms. BCI Media is a digital agency largely serving the clients of WDRB Media (Louisville, KY), WAND TV Media (Decatur, IL) and Hometown Stations (Lima, OH). This position offers the right candidate a great opportunity to make an impact locally and beyond. We need creative problem solvers who aren't afraid to dig into the data. If you have the experience and consider yourself the perfect mix of left brain / right brain, this job is for you.
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Enter Digital Orders for assigned clients.
- Set up digital campaigns for assigned clients in 3rd party platforms. (Programmatic display and video, social media, Google Ad Manager, PPC, etc.)
- Help Digital Campaign Specialists optimize campaigns according to campaign goals and provide recommendations based on assessments for campaign enhancements.
- Provide reports on campaigns and assess against customer goals (using TapClicks or other tool).
- Troubleshoot issues related to campaigns.
- Execute administrative tasks as assigned.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience managing digital campaigns.
- Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.
- Proven written and oral communication skills as demonstrated by previous analysis and correspondence.
- Work independently, be self-motivated and work well with others toward common goals.
- Must be able to adapt as technology and providers change.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment.
- Strong organizational skills - ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
EXPERIENCE, EDUCATION AND SKILLS:
- Minimum 1 year of digital campaign management experience.
- Minimum 1 year experience with website analytics (e.g. Google Analytics, Comscore, etc.)
- Education: Some college required with preference for Bachelor's Degree focused on Marketing and/or Data Analytics.
- Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred); Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.
- Desired Certifications: Hootsuite, Google Analytics (Beginner, Advanced, 360, Data Studio, Tag Manager), Google Ad Manager (Display, Video), Google Ads Certification (various), Facebook Blueprint, etc.
Contact: Lori Morgan, Corporate Director of Digital Sales