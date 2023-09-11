WDRB Media is looking for a Digital Producer with strong writing skills to join our team of digital journalists. The right candidate will make several daily contributions to our digital and broadcast platforms and on social media. We're looking for someone who is organized, has solid news judgment, exceptional attention to detail and is able to multi-task in a fast-paced newsroom. The candidate must be able to think strategically about developing an online audience and gaining optimal audience engagement. This Digital Producer will write, edit, and make decisions that will shape our coverage as a critical part of a large digital team.
Many journalists call WDRB the “unicorn of newsrooms” because it provides flexibility, support from management, and respect among co-workers. We are part of a family-owned company, giving us the ability to make decisions about our coverage within our own newsroom instead of from corporate mandates. Culture is key here—NO egos or negativity allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
What you will do:
- Write original content for digital platforms and newscasts
- Assist journalists on crafting content and strengthening social media skills
- Build and maintain a community of loyal viewers across all social media platforms, WDRB.com and WDRB+
- Write effective digital headlines and summaries to optimize SEO and social media engagement
- Curate daily newsletter content to make sure proper stories are prioritized
- Clip and edit videos from newscasts to include in digital stories
- Write engaging social posts that attract audiences and encourage readers to interact with social content
- Schedule posts and share news stories across social media platforms
- Monitor news feeds and social media platforms content creation
- Execute creative social media and SEO strategies with the goal of targeting and growing new digital audiences
- Edit sensitive content for publication-readiness, including clarity, fairness, legality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and style
- Send breaking news alerts
What you will bring:
- Strong writing skills with understanding of AP style and format
- Excellent news judgment
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment with attention to detail
- Expert knowledge of social media platforms
- Familiarity with social media analytics; SEO knowledge preferred
Skills and abilities
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism or similar
- Experience: 1-2 years prior digital/publishing experience
- Computer Skills: Experience with Microsoft applications including Windows operating systems. Knowledge of Windows based media applications including Photoshop and Town News CMS
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA Membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
Benefits:
- Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
Salary/Wage:
- Negotiable
Position:
- Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer. To apply
CLICK HERE to apply.