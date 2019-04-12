JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for an organized leader with strong writing skills to join our news team. This person will help shape our online coverage by writing and managing content for WDRB.com, social media and other platforms. Must have exceptional attention to detail, be able to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment. Candidate must also be able to think strategically about developing online audience and gaining optimal audience engagement.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time (Full-Time/Contract)
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Qualified candidate is a college graduate with a degree in communications or journalism. Two years of previous experience with web-publishing tools preferred.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Prior broadcast experience preferred. College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Send resume to:
WDRB Media
Barry Fulmer, News Director
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
No phone calls, please.
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.