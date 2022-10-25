WDRB News is looking for a dynamic, initiative-taking journalist to create, develop and anchor live content on our digital streaming app. This is a unique opportunity to be in an innovative role that is new to WDRB News.
The right candidate will be a problem solver and multi-tasker who works independently and quickly under pressure to produce and deliver exclusive, compelling content to our digital platform. This is not your typical anchor role. This is an opportunity to be a pioneer in the industry of creating digital streaming content. The ability to pivot and adjust quickly is required to take on this trailblazing role, along with excellent communication to keep broadcast and digital producers in the loop of developing stories as they happen.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Create and maintain a schedule for our OTT streaming apps
- Schedule and conduct exclusive interviews
- Respond quickly to breaking news and communicate it well without a script.
- Create live streams, edit video, and publish exclusive content through our OTT app without compromising accuracy or credibility
What you will bring:
- At least one year of daily reporting experience required
- Experience on-air in television and/or streaming/social media; digital producing experience is a preferred.
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or related field
- Ability to have good news judgment, journalistic integrity, and be able to handle a variety of tasks in a fast-paced environment
To Apply: