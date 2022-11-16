JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is seeking a highly motivated individual to lead the charge in the expansion and elevation of WDRB NOW TV app and the WDRB YouTube Channel. This person must be able to manage original content on both platforms, which is essential for long term growth and day-to-day operations. Collaboration is key, as strategic planning across all departments is required. This lead role will track industry trends, launch content carousels, and optimize user experience.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Analyze metrics and develop strategy based on these results
- Drive collaboration and create positive work environment
- Work heavily with news on original content curation
- Develop new and existing revenue opportunities
- Coordinate with the digital team on daily news content
What you will bring:
- Degree in journalism, communications, or related field preferred
- Experience in managing and leading in a newsroom setting
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, with high attention to detail
- Strong understanding of metrics, SEO strategies, and other digital best practices
- Highly organized & detail-oriented
- Passionate about crafting digital content
BENEFITS
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.