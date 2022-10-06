WDRB Media is looking for a Director to add to their team. This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market - voted Best Place to Work 9 years in a row. Start or continue your career in Television and Media working with the most talented people around!
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
This person is responsible for directing staff during a fast paced single and dual anchor newscasts and other special programs. The director will work closely with news producer to determine camera shots, effects, and locations on a multi display news sets. They should have working knowledge of technical directing a single and dual anchor newscasts and other special programs. Also working knowledge of computer-based newsroom systems, studio lighting, audio operations, graphics systems and be able to teach those skills.
What you will bring:
- Education- Bachelor’s Degree in Television Production or related field desirable.
- Experience directing fast paced single and dual anchor newscasts, technical directing single and dual anchor newscasts.
- Must be a self-starter with proven leadership skills: posses’ strong communications skills and be able to deal effectively with other departments.
- Experience in multi-bank video switching, working audio console, studio lighting, Electronic Still Store, DVE, Character Generator, and other related studio production equipment
- Be able to train other staff members.
BENEFITS
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.