WDRB Media is looking for a Director to add to their team. This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market - voted Best Place to Work 9 years in a row. Start or continue your career in Television and Media working with the most talented people around!

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • YMCA membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

What you will do:

This person is responsible for directing staff during a fast paced single and dual anchor newscasts and other special programs. The director will work closely with news producer to determine camera shots, effects, and locations on a multi display news sets. They should have working knowledge of technical directing a single and dual anchor newscasts and other special programs. Also working knowledge of computer-based newsroom systems, studio lighting, audio operations, graphics systems and be able to teach those skills.

What you will bring:

  • Education- Bachelor’s Degree in Television Production or related field desirable.
  • Experience directing fast paced single and dual anchor newscasts, technical directing single and dual anchor newscasts.
  • Must be a self-starter with proven leadership skills: posses’ strong communications skills and be able to deal effectively with other departments.
  • Experience in multi-bank video switching, working audio console, studio lighting, Electronic Still Store, DVE, Character Generator, and other related studio production equipment
  • Be able to train other staff members.

POSITION:

Full-Time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

