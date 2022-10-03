WDRB is looking for a Director of Data Insights & Analytics to be responsible for the station’s research department (NSI and Wide Orbit Media Sales), to write and maintain sales presentations, videos, and one-sheets, and to assists sales staff in creation of sales promotions.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Support sales department in generating revenue through use of ratings data to create audience estimates and qualitative reports
- Mine data to identify market trends, program preferences/opportunities, audience flow and other insights
- Send daily recap of overnight ratings to BCI Corporate leadership, various sales and news personnel
- Maintain Nielsen software including timely updates of programming
- Create “selling books” in Wide Orbit Media Sales to ensure that salespeople are putting the station’s best foot forward
- Train Multi-Media Consultants in use of research sales tools
- Accompany sales personnel on client calls to discuss research as necessary
- Work with VP, Director of Sales and sales staff to create compelling presentations to help the Account Executives close business
- Communicate ratings estimates to the national rep firm
- Assist in development and maintenance of sales tools in the public drive; create one-sheets and program schedules
What you will bring:
- Demonstrated strong analytic ability; critical thinker, fast learner; proactive problem solver
- Accustomed to working in a team and collaborating with all levels within the organization
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Exhibits expert knowledge of Nielsen and ComScore systems
- Desire to help the sales staff create proposals and close new business
- Highly skilled in numbers, Microsoft Excel, and the ability to interpret numbers
- Creative, detail-oriented, and highly organized
- Ability to interpret ratings data and find multiple sales stories within them
- Ability to prioritize and multi-task requests from 15 people or more in a fast paced, deadline driven environment
Education:
- Bachelor’s Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience at a broadcast/cable network, agency, media research supplier or digital media company or other corporate experience grounded in strategic thinking and analysis
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in broadcast TV research preferred
Computer Skills:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
- Knowledge of Nielsen, Adviews, Scarborough, NLTV, Comscore, Wide Orbit Media Sales, Wide orbit Traffic, Ad Intel
BENEFITS
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.