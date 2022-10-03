WDRB Media Jobs

WDRB is looking for a Director of Data Insights & Analytics to be responsible for the station’s research department (NSI and Wide Orbit Media Sales), to write and maintain sales presentations, videos, and one-sheets, and to assists sales staff in creation of sales promotions.

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • YMCA membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

What you will do:

  • Support sales department in generating revenue through use of ratings data to create audience estimates and qualitative reports
  • Mine data to identify market trends, program preferences/opportunities, audience flow and other insights
  • Send daily recap of overnight ratings to BCI Corporate leadership, various sales and news personnel
  • Maintain Nielsen software including timely updates of programming
  • Create “selling books” in Wide Orbit Media Sales to ensure that salespeople are putting the station’s best foot forward
  • Train Multi-Media Consultants in use of research sales tools
  • Accompany sales personnel on client calls to discuss research as necessary
  • Work with VP, Director of Sales and sales staff to create compelling presentations to help the Account Executives close business
  • Communicate ratings estimates to the national rep firm
  • Assist in development and maintenance of sales tools in the public drive; create one-sheets and program schedules

What you will bring:

  • Demonstrated strong analytic ability; critical thinker, fast learner; proactive problem solver
  • Accustomed to working in a team and collaborating with all levels within the organization
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Exhibits expert knowledge of Nielsen and ComScore systems
  • Desire to help the sales staff create proposals and close new business
  • Highly skilled in numbers, Microsoft Excel, and the ability to interpret numbers
  • Creative, detail-oriented, and highly organized
  • Ability to interpret ratings data and find multiple sales stories within them
  • Ability to prioritize and multi-task requests from 15 people or more in a fast paced, deadline driven environment

Education:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience

Experience: 

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience at a broadcast/cable network, agency, media research supplier or digital media company or other corporate experience grounded in strategic thinking and analysis
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in broadcast TV research preferred

Computer Skills:

  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
  • Knowledge of Nielsen, Adviews, Scarborough, NLTV, Comscore, Wide Orbit Media Sales, Wide orbit Traffic, Ad Intel

POSITION:

Full-Time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

LINK TO APPLY.