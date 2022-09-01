JOB DESCRIPTION:
This is your opportunity to reignite passion for your profession in a newsroom that appreciates hard work, gives you the resources to do great work, and respects your personal life. Nothing is more important to a community than its educational system and WDRB News is looking for a dedicated reporter who can cover it thoroughly. This journalist will handle everything from developing stories to in-depth investigations. The right candidate will be a strong writer who is digitally focused. The candidate must also be a problem solver and multi-tasker who works quickly under pressure. This journalist should be comfortable providing analysis and context on our newscasts, our OTT and digital platforms, and on social media.
Our education reporter will lead WDRB’s K-12 coverage, working closely with several daily and investigative reporters who also cover the education beat. This journalist will also dig into education issues that impact students, families, teachers, and staff on a statewide level, covering education-related developments at statehouses in Kentucky and Indiana.
This journalist will have assistance from and collaborate with a team of producers, photographers, and other peer reporters in Kentucky’s largest newsroom. WDRB made history when it hired a team of six seasoned former print journalists to produce hyper-focused beat content and drive traffic to our website and various digital platforms. This person will be a vital part of that team while also appearing on air as an expert in the education field. This journalist will build relationships within the community to break stories and meet deadlines. Knowledge of the Kentucky/Southern Indiana viewing area is helpful.
Many journalists call WDRB the “unicorn of newsrooms” because it provides flexibility, support from management, and respect among co-workers. We are part of a family-owned company, giving us the ability to make decisions about our coverage within our own newsroom instead of from corporate mandates. Culture is key here—NO egos or negativity allowed! Must have a positive attitude with the ambition to do anything to help the team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
Requirements:
- At least one year of daily reporting experience required, three years preferred.
- Strong command of writing for broadcast and digital platforms; a thorough understanding of the principles of ethical newsgathering.
- Journalism or communications degree.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean record.
Benefits:
- Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
