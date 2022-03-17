WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, is looking for an Executive Producer to help lead our newsroom. This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market. This journalist must have solid news judgment and be able to oversee quality control to create compelling on-air and online content.
The top priority at WDRB is our culture, so the perfect candidate is a team player with a positive attitude who is willing to do anything to help our team.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA Membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Supervise a group of newscast producers to ensure that writing style, content, and presentation meet station standards
- Serve as a leader to coordinate daily coverage between producers, photographers, reporters, anchors, assignment desk, digital team, and news managers
- Create energetic, appealing, and creative broadcasts
- Assist in developing special event coverage including sports, news specials, and breaking news coverage
- Work with design, production, sports, and weather to maximize and improve daily newscasts
- Oversee and ensure script quality and accuracy
- What you will bring:
- Possess exceptional news judgment to make daily coverage decisions
- Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards
- Strong writing skills for broadcast and editing daily scripts
- Good listening skills to help improve daily decision making
- Ability to exhibit a positive attitude; ability to motivate and lead staff to attain best results
- Ability to be calm and decisive under pressure
- Solid news judgment
Education: Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required
Experience: Minimum 2-3 years experience as a broadcast news producer
Computer Skills:
- Proficiency with I-News, AVID, AVID Cloud UX
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office and all social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)
Benefits:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
Salary / Wage:
Negotiable
Position:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Jennifer Keeney, News Director
TO APPLY, CLICK HERE.
CONTACT:
Jennifer Keeney, Interim News Director