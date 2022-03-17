WDRB Media Jobs

WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, is looking for an Executive Producer to help lead our newsroom. This is an opportunity to work for the #1 News Station in the market. This journalist must have solid news judgment and be able to oversee quality control to create compelling on-air and online content. 

The top priority at WDRB is our culture, so the perfect candidate is a team player with a positive attitude who is willing to do anything to help our team.

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • YMCA Membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture 
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

What you will do:

  • Supervise a group of newscast producers to ensure that writing style, content, and presentation meet station standards
  • Serve as a leader to coordinate daily coverage between producers, photographers, reporters, anchors, assignment desk, digital team, and news managers
  • Create energetic, appealing, and creative broadcasts
  • Assist in developing special event coverage including sports, news specials, and breaking news coverage
  • Work with design, production, sports, and weather to maximize and improve daily newscasts
  • Oversee and ensure script quality and accuracy
  • What you will bring:
  • Possess exceptional news judgment to make daily coverage decisions
  • Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards
  • Strong writing skills for broadcast and editing daily scripts
  • Good listening skills to help improve daily decision making
  • Ability to exhibit a positive attitude; ability to motivate and lead staff to attain best results
  • Ability to be calm and decisive under pressure
  • Solid news judgment

Education: Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required

Experience: Minimum 2-3 years experience as a broadcast news producer 

Computer Skills:

  • Proficiency with I-News, AVID, AVID Cloud UX
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Office and all social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Benefits:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

Salary / Wage: 

Negotiable

Position:

Full-Time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Contact: Jennifer Keeney, News Director 

TO APPLY, CLICK HERE.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Keeney, Interim News Director