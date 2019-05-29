WDRB Media Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB-TV is growing and looking for an executive producer to oversee our evening newscasts. This person will help launch our 5 p.m. newscast in September, and will supervise our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. The EP will also monitor digital coverage and social media. The ideal candidate is an innovator with a positive attitude, strong writing skills, great news judgment and incredible attention to detail.

WDRB Media is focused on providing a great newsroom culture for talented journalists and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Must have at least three years of producing experience in a fast-paced environment. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

3-plus years of experience. 

College degree required.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com.

Or, 

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.