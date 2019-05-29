JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV is growing and looking for an executive producer to oversee our evening newscasts. This person will help launch our 5 p.m. newscast in September, and will supervise our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. The EP will also monitor digital coverage and social media. The ideal candidate is an innovator with a positive attitude, strong writing skills, great news judgment and incredible attention to detail.
WDRB Media is focused on providing a great newsroom culture for talented journalists and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Must have at least three years of producing experience in a fast-paced environment. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
3-plus years of experience.
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com.
Or,
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.