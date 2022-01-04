WDRB Media in Louisville, KY is seeking a part-time Creative Services Producer for the Commercial Services team, for a term up to 13 weeks. This individual is a visual storyteller with expertise in editing, post-design application, script writing and a strong team player. Optional skills include videography and location shoot lighting.
Proficiency required in commercial producing, script writing, media editing and some graphic competence. Videography is a plus. The successful candidate must be very organized, detail oriented, have excellent interpersonal skills and thrive as a proactive leader in a creative team environment. This position requires the ability to work with minimal direction and the capacity to move quickly while delivering high-quality agency-like production results. Experience in advertising, producing and editing commercial Ads and content marketing is preferred.
This individual will work closely with multiple creative resources, such as designers, editors and videographers. Strong organization and communication skills are basic requirements, as well as the ability manage the expectations of the Account Executive/Sales management team and our clients while offering unique creative solutions and staying active in communication with the project team. On-time success and a proven work ethic that consistently delivers results are expected.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
DUTIES:
- Produce, shoot and direct media production shoots involving videography, lighting, audio and staging.
- Produce creative, compelling, and effective TV commercials and longer form media production/content marketing projects.
- Work closely with sales management and AE staff as well as an experienced in-house production staff with access to state-of-the-art media and production facility, while working remotely.
- Responsible for facilitating the brainstorming process for strategic branding and image development to create exceptional work and generate new business with clients.
- Ensure all deliverables are meeting business partner expectations, including adherence to established timelines, policies and budgets.
POSITION QUALIFICATIONS
- Creativity in editing, directing and producing advertising campaigns/content marketing projects.
- Must have team-building skills.
- Competitive nature and drive to achieve excellence.
- Knowledge of TV production and terminology.
- Superior written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong presentation and organizational skills.
SKILLS & ABILITIES
Education: Bachelor’s degree in media production related areas of study preferred.
Experience: 2+ years of video production experience.
Computer Skills: Proficiency in Adobe Premier editing, and Photoshop. Working knowledge of Apple Computers, Windows and Microsoft Office software.
Other Requirements: Proficiency in Cinema/Video Shooting, and Working Knowledge of Post-editing
Color Correcting, Vector Scopes and Audio EQ.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.