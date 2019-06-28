JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB / WBKI TV is seeking a Daytime Supervisor. This person will report directly to the Director of Production.
- This person needs to lead by example by always having a positive attitude.
- Help with managing the staff on the morning shift, including determining staffing issues for the morning shift and weekend morning shifts and find solutions for staffing issues.
- Be able to fill in for any of the control room or floor positions either for breaks or covering an entire shift.
- Help in the interview process by collecting all resumes. Responds to all resumes with an e-mail. Determines which candidates will receive an initial interview then schedules and conducts the first interview. Recommends top candidates for second interview then meets to discuss final candidates and share thoughts on best candidates.
- Review the morning staff for annual review. This consists of reviewing each person's performance, completes the paperwork and discusses each one with the Director of Production.
- Coordinates interns on the morning shift, including interviewing them, managing their schedule and evaluating their performance.
- Special Events Director for any non-news programs including live telethons, sports and Thunder Over Louisville, etc.
- Attends the morning show meeting with the directors and news staff. Communicates important information from the meeting to the rest of the morning show staff including what is planned for the next morning show.
- Guest Point of View coordinator making sure the staff is aware of the project, makes sure the script is loaded in prompter, make sure the name graphic is ready, greets the guest and guides them through the process.
- Process Yellow Sheets (commercial production work orders) for the commercial division of Creative Services. Converts yellow sheet data into Excel spreadsheets, follows up with Creative Services and Sales to compile accurate time and pricing then submits the white sheet (Excel spreadsheets) to finance before their monthly deadline.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full Time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Five or more years of television experience, including:
- Managing a staff
- Ability to communicate
- Work well under pressure
- Interviewing candidates
- Reviewing staff
- Coordinating schedules
- Processing paperwork
- Directing newscast
- Directing non-news programs
- Operating 4 ME Production switcher, a) Creating complex visual effects, b) Creating macros to recall effects and routing, and, c) Switching shows live -- not using automation.
- Shading cameras
- Operating studio cameras
- Operating field cameras
- Operating audio console for newscasts
- Operating graphics system for newscasts
- Training staff
EDUCATION:
Bachelor's Degree in Television Production or related field.
TO APPLY:
Email a cover letter and resume to dcallan@wdrb.com
or mail to:
David Callan
WDRB-TV
624 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.