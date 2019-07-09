DESCRIPTION:
The WDRB / WBKI Operations Department is a seven-day, 24-hour facility operating Fox, CW and myNetworkTV stations.
Duties include:
- Switching all on-air programming in accordance with the official log.
- Operating Windows-based video servers.
- Utilizing various video record/playout formats for on-air content.
- Completing FCC and station log reports on a daily basis.
- Additional responsibilities as-needed, depending on shift work performed.
The applicant must be willing to work nights and weekends.
This position reports to the director of programming and operations.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
- Previous broadcast experience preferred.
- College degree or work towards a degree.
- Knowledge of Windows-based media applications.
- Background in digital video / audio applications a plus.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- A high school diploma.
- Experience with Microsoft applications, including Windows operating systems.
TO APPLY:
Please send resume to:
WDRB-TV
Harry Beam: Director, Programming and Operations
624 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.