WDRB Media Jobs

DESCRIPTION:

The WDRB / WBKI Operations Department is a seven-day, 24-hour facility operating Fox, CW and myNetworkTV stations.

Duties include:

  • Switching all on-air programming in accordance with the official log.
  • Operating Windows-based video servers.
  • Utilizing various video record/playout formats for on-air content.
  • Completing FCC and station log reports on a daily basis.
  • Additional responsibilities as-needed, depending on shift work performed.

The applicant must be willing to work nights and weekends.

This position reports to the director of programming and operations.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

  • Previous broadcast experience preferred.
  • College degree or work towards a degree.
  • Knowledge of Windows-based media applications.
  • Background in digital video / audio applications a plus.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • A high school diploma.
  • Experience with Microsoft applications, including Windows operating systems.

TO APPLY:

Please send resume to:

WDRB-TV

Harry Beam: Director, Programming and Operations

624 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Louisville, Ky. 40203

hbeam@wdrb.com

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.