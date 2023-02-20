One picture can tell a great story and WDRB Media is looking for the right Graphic Designer to create those ideal images.
A variety of work awaits a talented designer who thinks they can stop someone from scrolling their feed and tap the link. When they’re not making compelling digital designs, this person will provide creative for our award-winning newscasts each weeknight. This is a unique opportunity for someone to grow their experience in the design world.
The Work
• Work with News Producers and Reporters, providing compelling images to enhance daily storytelling for evening newscasts.
• Work with Senior Designers on daily projects, involving an assortment of Advertising and Marketing creative for WDRB and our clients.
• Creative projects may include digital ads, email campaigns, social media and website graphics, logos, outdoor, print and sales materials
• 3D modeling and animation if capable
Qualifications
• Creative and strategic marketing skills.
• Ability to meet deadlines and manage time and multiple projects.
• Ability to work and collaborate in a team environment.
• Ability to be calm and decisive under pressure.
• Have tasteful, solid media presentation judgment.
• Take constitutive criticism well.
Experience, Education & Skills
• Previous professional Graphic design experience with portfolio
• Associates Degree in Graphic Design, a related field and/or work equivalent experience
• Proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud, especially Photoshop.
• Working knowledge of Microsoft Office and social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram minimum)
• 3D animation and modeling skills are a plus
Why WDRB/BCI MEDIA is a Great Place to Work
• Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
• Company paid Health Savings Account
• 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability
• Incredible 6% employer 401K matched at 100%
• Competitive paid time off
• YMCA membership
• Opportunities for learning and growth
• Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
• Learn from industry-leading talent
BENEFITS: Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable
POSITION: Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.