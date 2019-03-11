OVERVIEW:
Are you an experienced Graphics Designer who is passionate about translating your creativity into viable campaigns and overseeing the creative process? If so, we may have the position for you. The digital division of our local media company is poised for continued growth over the next several years. We are looking for someone who will work with us to continue this trajectory. This position is responsible for working with our local team in developing and executing all graphic elements of our clients' digital campaigns for local businesses.
Think about joining one of the Best Places to Work in Louisville! (As recognized in the Business First Annual Survey for the list eight years in a row.)
This position reports directly to the Corporate Director of Digital Sales for Block Communications Broadcast Division.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Responsibilities:
- Create and assemble digital assets for client advertising campaigns including display and video ads, email blasts, landing pages and more.
- Create all digital assets to support brand social channels, to include social media posts, photography, gifs, video.
- Oversee creative process with other design partners.
- Lead the continued development of internal branded materials.
- Assist in the development of branded presentations to support client meetings and company sales programs.
- Attend client and internal meetings and present creative campaign concepts.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Salary - Negotiable commensurate with experience
POSITION:
Full-time
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 2+ years' work experience doing graphic design and creative directing: HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. Word Press a plus.
- Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (PhotoShop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat)
- Image, photography, video and sound editing abilities.
- Ability to design while following style guides.
- Up-to-date knowledge of design and industry technology (required)
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Programs (PowerPoint)
- Good oral and written communication skills for business settings.
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design and Marketing, or equivalent (preferred).
Special Skills / Expectations and other licenses / Certifications:
- HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript
- Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat)
- Proficiency in MS PowerPoint, Excel and Word required (Keynote and other programs a plus.)
TO APPLY:
E-mail cover letter and resume to:
Lori Morgan
Director of Corporate Digital Sales
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION:
March 29, 2019
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer