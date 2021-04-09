JOB SUMMARY
- The Human Resources Manager is responsible for the administration of human resources policies and procedures and providing day-to-day support of the Broadcast division.
- The Human Resources Manager partners with client groups to design and implement human resources strategies related to improving organizational capability, change management and team development.
- The Human Resources Manager implements, maintains, and oversees programs and procedures for the areas of talent acquisition, performance management, employee relations, unemployment and leaves of absence.
- The Human Resources Manager reports directly to the Human Resources Director -- Telecom & Broadcasting Division
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:
The Human Resources Manager is accountable for:
- Working closely with client organizations to establish a strong business partnership; providing coaching to managers, supervisors, team leaders and associates to increase organizational productivity and team effectiveness;
- Working with Human Resources Director to assist the management team on decisions affecting talent resources such as performance appraisals, job evaluations and disciplinary action; ensuring consistency in administration;
- Assisting in all aspects of talent acquisition; serving as an expert in various recruitment avenues;
- Distributing all benefit enrollment materials and determining eligibility, including oversight of the open enrollment process;
- Overseeing all stages of the unemployment process;
- Participating in the workers' compensation program, including reporting of accidents, accident investigation meetings, safety reports, and all other functions associated with workers' compensation;
- Processing and administering all eave of absence requests, disability paperwork: medical, personal, disability and FMLA; notifying Block Communications when an employee no longer qualifies to receive health benefits and employee discounts;
- Staying current with Talent Management System; making recommendations concerning updates; being a TMS subject matter expert;
- Networking and maintaining positive relationships with industry contacts, universities, employment services, vendors, headhunters, recruiters, association memberships, trade groups, key contacts, etc.;
- Conducting job analysis and job descriptions as-needed;
- Providing guidance, leadership and recommendations for training within respective client groups;
- Developing, communicating, interpreting and implementing HR policies;
- Obtaining factual information and conducting investigations concerning employee/supervisor inquiries and employee issues and / or concerns; Keeping appropriate documentation of all investigations;
- Submitting annual budget requests in relation to recruitment and other areas of this position;
- Compiling data, preparing reports and working with attorneys, BCI, auditors, and Human Resources Director to complete forms related to EEO, AA, FCC, State and Federal laws as required; keeping files on all reports filed; making information available to the public as required by regulations;
- Attending and assisting with Company-sponsored events as needed;
- Following all Company policies and procedures, including EEO and safety guidelines, at all times;
- Performing any miscellaneous departmental duties as assigned.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Education and Experience:
- High School Diploma - Required
- BA or BS degree with an HR or Business concentration, or the equivalent combination of relevant education and experience -- Required
- Two years of leadership or project lead experience -- Required
- Knowledge and application of relevant laws and regulations governing relative HR subjects -- Required
- Strong computer skills, including advanced skills with the Internet, computer applications, such as Microsoft Word, Excel and Access in a Windows environment -- Required
- SHRM-CP or PHR -- Preferred
OTHER SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS:
- Demonstrates ability to assess and attract talent, using venues that produce results;
- Reads, writes, speaks and understand English well;
- Ability to communicate with all associates at all levels in an open, straightforward, yet compassionate manner;
- Demonstrates ability to compose correspondence;
- Maintains complete confidentiality of any knowledge related to HR / payroll records, information, investigations, and proceedings;
- Maintains and presents a positive outlook and demeanor;
- Presents a positive view of the Company, its benefits, and policies and procedures to employees;
- Demonstrates ability to work as a business partner;
- Acceptable background check including legal, educational, driving and credit.
WORKING CONDITIONS:
- The Human Resources Manager is a full-time, exempt position. The working hours may vary to accommodate the needs of the department and the company. The HR Manager must be available on nights, weekends and holidays when business needs require it, such as for meeting with employees, attending company events, etc.
- The Human Resources Manager coordinates planned time off in advance with the Human Resources Director.
- In performing the essential job functions, the Manager works with various office equipment, including, but not limited to, telephones, personal computers, printers, fax machines, typewriters, paper shredders and copy machines.
- The Human Resources Manager is required to drive on the job as needed and is subject to regular MVR checks. He or she must maintain a valid driver's license and maintain a driving record that meets the Company standards for an insurable driver at all times. Any time these conditions are not met, he or she must not drive on the job and must immediately report it to their supervisor.
- The Company is a drug-free workplace. All employees are required to adhere to the Company's drug-free workplace programs and policies. Pre-employment testing is mandatory along with random testing throughout continued employment.
- The duties assigned, the hours worked, and the status of this position is subject to change as the needs of the company changes.
PHYSICAL DEMANDS:
Sits, stands, stoops, talks, reads, drives, and writes in the performance of essential job functions. Light lifting of 30 pounds is occasionally needed.
USE OF COMPANY RESOURCES, EQUIPMENT, AND CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION:
Company resources, equipment, and information are provided to employees to facilitate work. They may not be used for purposes other than work without proper authorization. Any unauthorized use of Company resources, equipment or information is strictly prohibited. Any unauthorized use of customer data or any other company information gained via any company resource is a breach of confidentiality and is strictly prohibited. Any unauthorized use of company resources, equipment information, and / or breaches of confidentiality may be cause for termination of employment.
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Nicolle Norman, Director of Human Resources