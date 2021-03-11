JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is searching for a motivated, detail-oriented team player with excellent people skills to provide administrative support to a variety of HR functions across the Broadcast Division (WDRB Media, Louisville, KY; WAND-TV, Decatur, IL; and Your Hometown Stations, Lima OH) including recruitment, onboarding, information systems and metrics.
The Human Resources Representative will be accountable for the following items:
- Assisting in the full cycle recruiting process including job requisitions, sourcing, interviews, job fairs, offers, onboarding, screening candidates and administering appropriate tests when required.
- Processing correspondence for pre-employment background check and drug screening, corresponding with candidates, and scheduling and conducting WDRB new hire orientations on first day of employment.
- Staying current with our Talent Management System (TMS); providing administration and assistance to employees and managers, entering all new hire information, and providing tax information to payroll;
- Preparing and analyzing HR metrics; Helping HR be strategic with company goals;
- Maintaining accurate I9 and personnel records;
- Run WDRB and WAND month-end reports and balance; prepare check requests for A/P
- Reviewing all compliance postings regularly to ensure that all state and federal postings are kept up to date;
- Sending employee onboarding surveys to employees at 30-day, 90-day, and 6-month increments;
- Creating, updating, maintaining and tracking Company IDs; Activate parking pass and swipe cards;
- Ensure SuccessFactors is up to date with employee pictures;
- Assist in writing job descriptions and standardizing on-boarding paperwork for Broadcast division;
- Managing ADP portal and SuccessFactors by updating, adding new, removing old employees, etc.;
- Review timecards for accuracy each payroll; answer employee questions about timecards and accruals
- Assist in deployment of Knowbe4 annual trainings across Broadcast Division
- Preparing the FCC yearly report;
- Coordinating annual employee events with the HR Manager
- Developing and maintaining positive relationships with employees in all areas of the organization; bringing employee issues and/or concerns to management's attention;
- Following all Company policies and procedures, including EEO and safety guidelines, at all times;
- Performing any miscellaneous departmental duties as assigned.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Education and Experience:
- High School Diploma/equivalent - Required
- Associate's Degree in a relevant field; or equivalent combination of education and work related experience - Required
- Two years' previous, practical, non-scholastic work experience in human resources - Preferred
- Intermediate personal computer experience, including experience with computer applications, such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Access in a Windows environment - Required
- ADP Workforce Now and E-time experience a plus
Core Competencies:
- Agile - Embraces change; adaptable and flexible; sense of urgency;
- Innovative - Uses critical thinking; Creativity; Continuous learning; Challenges the status quo;
- Customer Focused - External / Internal; Creates the exceptional customer experience; demonstrates a sales and service mentality;
- Collaborative - Teamwork, Proactive knowledge sharing, Constructive Conflict;
- Accountable - See it, Own it, Solve it, Do it; Hold each other accountable.
Skills:
- Ability to work in a fast paced, multitasking environment with strong initiative;
- Ability to manage interruptions;
- Ability to maintain and present a positive outlook and behavior in a busy environment;
- Ability to present a positive view of the Company, its benefits, and policies and procedures to employees;
- Ability to work with little or no supervision.
Other Requirements
- Background record that meets Company standards;
- Reliable means of transportation at all times;
- Present professional appearance and demeanor;
- Strictly maintains confidentiality of financial and/or other information acquired in the course of work; discloses only when authorized, unless legally obligated to do so.
- Valid driver’s license and driving record that meets company standards at all times.
PHYSICAL DEMANDS:
Walking, kneeling, standing, stooping, sitting, driving, hearing, talking, vision (close, distant, color, depth perception, adjust focus), and use of hands and fingers. Light lifting of 30 lbs. is occasionally needed.
WORKING CONDITIONS:
- The Human Resources Representative is a full time, non-exempt position. The regular work hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday. These hours may vary to accommodate the needs of the department.
- Overtime may be required and must be approved in advance by the supervisor.
- The Human Resources Representative works in an automated business office environment with business office equipment including telephones, personal computers, copy machines, and FAX equipment.
- The Human Resources Representative is required to drive on the job as needed and is subject to regular MVR checks. He/she must maintain a valid driver’s license and maintain a driving record the meets Company standards for an insurable driver at all times. Any time these conditions are not met, he/she must not drive on the job and must immediately report it to their supervisor.
- The Human Resources Representative reports to work at 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd..
- The Company is a drug-free workplace. All employees are required to adhere to the Company’s drug-free workplace programs and policies. Pre-employment testing is mandatory along with random testing throughout continued employment.
- The duties assigned, the hours worked, and the status of this position is subject to change as the needs of the company changes.
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
CONTACT:
Joanna Spencer, Human Resources Manager