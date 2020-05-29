LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state’s top health official said Friday that they’re saddened the state is approaching 2,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but that the state continues to progress through its “Back on Track” reopening plan.
Indiana reported an additional 40 virus deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 1,946 since the pandemic began.
Indiana’s death rate of 31 people per 100,000 residents is the 13th highest among 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to data through Thursday published by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
Kentucky’s death rate is more than three times lower, at 9 per 100,000 people, ranking the Bluegrass State 31st.
“If you had asked me 10 weeks or 12 weeks ago that we’d have been sitting here with this many Hoosiers who had lost their lives from this particular disease, I think I would have had trouble understanding that. It’s been the hardest part of this job, quite honestly,” Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during Holcomb’s press conference on Friday.
Box suggested the state, which is on a faster reopening timeline than Kentucky, is doing is all it can to prevent the spread of the disease.
“There is a point in time when there’s not a vaccine that’s going to be out tomorrow or the next day where we have to start to say, how can we safely reopen the state of Indiana? How can we most protect those individuals who are at the highest risk?” Box said.
In the next phase of Indiana’s plan, which begins June 14, gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed (the limit is 100), retailers can operate at full capacity and restaurants can use 75% of their indoor dining space. The state hopes to largely reopen all aspects of the economy, while still calling for social distancing, on July 4.
“If we were to shut down completely all aspects of our life, there is a lot of collateral damage that would come from that as well,” Holcomb said.