JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media/Independence Television is looking for a full-time IT Tech/Broadcast Engineer.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
What you will do:
- As a Broadcast Engineer, the individual selected for this role will maintain television studio, editing, and broadcast equipment, supporting News and Production, Master Control, System Workflows, and facility maintenance at the WDRB studios and transmitter site.
- Install, repair, configure, and operate television studio, post-production, broadcast and supporting equipment to assure FCC and manufacturer specifications, including cameras, switchers, record/playback servers, audio consoles, microphones, intercoms, video/audio routing, graphics systems, teleprompters, monitoring systems, editing systems, supporting IT components and other equipment
- Liaison between WDRB’s building maintenance department, and outside contractors
- Ensure documentation, wiring methods and labeling meet industry and WDRB’s standards
- Identify technical needs, track equipment life cycles and vulnerabilities, and assist the Chief Engineer in specifying needed broadcast/production equipment and supplies
- Be willing to be on call, and work varying shifts as required.
- Takes actions to ensure FCC compliance
- Familiar with specialized tools & equipment
- Completes tasks assigned
- Ability to complete repairs
- Familiar with safety regulations
- Must possess basic understanding of satellite systems
- Performs other duties assigned by management
What you will bring:
- Associate Degree in electronics, computers, or television production/broadcast. IT (Information Technology) training an added plus.
- Must have strong skills in the operation and troubleshooting of Windows based PC systems and broadcast IT related systems such as networking, VLAN’s, and remote server management.
- A valid driver’s license is required
BENEFITS
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.