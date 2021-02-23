WDRB Media Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media in Louisville, Kentucky, is seeking a Media Coordinator to join our Sales department! This position is responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts. Also, works with Multi-Media Consultants in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. This is an entry-level position to train and prepare for the Multi-Media Consultant position.

JOB DUTIES:

  • Represents the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
  • Negotiates pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as-needed.
  • Discusses customer needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and helps to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
  • Works with Multi-Media Consultants to secure and coordinate appointments.
  • Works to establish strong client relationships with all assigned, active customers.
  • Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as-requested.
  • Maintains activity data in Efficio CRM systems daily.
  • Coordinates sales support needs with other departments, i.e., commercial production, traffic, accounting, news and promotions.
  • Monitors and handles makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Inputs new orders in Multi-Media consultant's absence or as-needed in the case of late orders.
  • Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
  • Communicates daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.
  • Daily attendance and punctuality required.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-Time

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning.
  • Strong customer service skills.
  • Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused.
  • Strong communication and presentation skills - written and oral
  • Must be extremely detail-oriented
  • Enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS:

  • Minimum of 2 years' experience in a sales, marketing and/or customer service role preferred.
  • Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required, Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
  • Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent training and experience.

TO APPLY, CLICK HERE.