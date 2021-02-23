JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media in Louisville, Kentucky, is seeking a Media Coordinator to join our Sales department! This position is responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts. Also, works with Multi-Media Consultants in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. This is an entry-level position to train and prepare for the Multi-Media Consultant position.
JOB DUTIES:
- Represents the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
- Negotiates pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as-needed.
- Discusses customer needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and helps to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
- Works with Multi-Media Consultants to secure and coordinate appointments.
- Works to establish strong client relationships with all assigned, active customers.
- Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as-requested.
- Maintains activity data in Efficio CRM systems daily.
- Coordinates sales support needs with other departments, i.e., commercial production, traffic, accounting, news and promotions.
- Monitors and handles makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Inputs new orders in Multi-Media consultant's absence or as-needed in the case of late orders.
- Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
- Communicates daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.
- Daily attendance and punctuality required.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning.
- Strong customer service skills.
- Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused.
- Strong communication and presentation skills - written and oral
- Must be extremely detail-oriented
- Enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS:
- Minimum of 2 years' experience in a sales, marketing and/or customer service role preferred.
- Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required, Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
- Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.
EDUCATION:
Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent training and experience.