WDRB is looking for a Media Coordinator to be responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts. Also, works with Multi-Media Consultants in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. This is an entry level position to train and prepare for the Multi-Media Consultant position.

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • YMCA membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

What You Will Do:

  • Represents the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
  • Negotiates pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as-needed.
  • Discusses customer needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and helps to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
  • Works to establish strong client relationships with all assigned, active customers.
  • Drafts and /or obtains statistical, narrative and / or other reports as requested.
  • Maintains activity data in Efficio CRM system daily.
  • Coordinates sales support needs with other departments, i.e., commercial production, traffic, accounting, news and promotions.
  • Monitors and handles makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Inputs new orders in Multi-Media Consultant's absence or as-needed in the case of late orders.
  • Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
  • Communicates daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.

What You Will Bring:

  • Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning.
  • Strong customer service skills.
  • Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused.
  • Strong communication and presentation skills -- written and oral.
  • Must be extremely detail-oriented.
  • Enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization.

Skills and Abilities:

  • Education: Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent training and experience.
  • Experience: Minimum 2 years' experience in a sales, marketing and / or customer service role preferred.
  • Computer Skills: 
    • Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
    • Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications

Benefits:

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

