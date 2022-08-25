WDRB is looking for a Media Coordinator to be responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts. Also, works with Multi-Media Consultants in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. This is an entry level position to train and prepare for the Multi-Media Consultant position.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What You Will Do:
- Represents the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
- Negotiates pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as-needed.
- Discusses customer needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and helps to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
- Works to establish strong client relationships with all assigned, active customers.
- Drafts and /or obtains statistical, narrative and / or other reports as requested.
- Maintains activity data in Efficio CRM system daily.
- Coordinates sales support needs with other departments, i.e., commercial production, traffic, accounting, news and promotions.
- Monitors and handles makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Inputs new orders in Multi-Media Consultant's absence or as-needed in the case of late orders.
- Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
- Communicates daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.
What You Will Bring:
- Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning.
- Strong customer service skills.
- Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused.
- Strong communication and presentation skills -- written and oral.
- Must be extremely detail-oriented.
- Enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization.
Skills and Abilities:
- Education: Bachelor's degree in related field or equivalent training and experience.
- Experience: Minimum 2 years' experience in a sales, marketing and / or customer service role preferred.
- Computer Skills:
- Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
- Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications
Benefits:
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.