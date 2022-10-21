JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is looking for a Media Coordinator to be responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts. Also, works with Multi-Media Consultants in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. This is an entry level position to train and prepare for the Multi-Media Consultant position.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Represent the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
- Negotiate pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as needed.
- Discuss customers needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and help to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
- Work with Multi-Media Consultants to secure and coordinate appointments.
- Work to establish strong client relationships with all assigned active customers.
- Draft and/or obtain statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
- Maintain activity data in Efficio CRM system daily.
- Coordinate sales support needs with other department, i.e., commercial production, traffic, accounting, news and promotions.
- Monitor and handle makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Input new orders in Multi-Media Consultant's absence or as-needed in the case of late orders.
- Promote and fully implement our team structure.
- Communicate daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.
- Daily attendance and punctuality required.
What you will bring:
- Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning
- Strong customer service skills
- Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused
- Strong written and oral communication and presentation skills
- Must be extremely detail oriented
- Must be an enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization
Education:
Bachelor's Degree in related field or equivalent training and experience
Experience:
Minimum 2 years of experience in a sales, marketing and/or customer service role preferred.
Computer Skills:
- Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
- Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications
To Apply: