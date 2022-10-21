WDRB Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB is looking for a Media Coordinator to be responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts. Also, works with Multi-Media Consultants in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. This is an entry level position to train and prepare for the Multi-Media Consultant position.

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • YMCA membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

What you will do:

  • Represent the station to its customers while exhibiting a positive, professional attitude at all times.
  • Negotiate pricing with assigned advertisers and agency representatives as needed.
  • Discuss customers needs analyses with Multi-Media Consultants and help to create marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs. 
  • Work with Multi-Media Consultants to secure and coordinate appointments.
  • Work to establish strong client relationships with all assigned active customers.
  • Draft and/or obtain statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
  • Maintain activity data in Efficio CRM system daily.
  • Coordinate sales support needs with other department, i.e., commercial production, traffic, accounting, news and promotions.
  • Monitor and handle makegoods, revisions, program changes and other order-related responsibilities. Input new orders in Multi-Media Consultant's absence or as-needed in the case of late orders.
  • Promote and fully implement our team structure.
  • Communicate daily with Multi-Media Consultants regarding status of account activity.
  • Daily attendance and punctuality required.

What you will bring:

  • Energetic, competitive self-starter with a passion for winning
  • Strong customer service skills
  • Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines while staying organized and focused
  • Strong written and oral communication and presentation skills
  • Must be extremely detail oriented
  • Must be an enthusiastic and positive team player within the organization

Education:

Bachelor's Degree in related field or equivalent training and experience

Experience:

Minimum 2 years of experience in a sales, marketing and/or customer service role preferred.

Computer Skills:

  • Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
  • Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications

To Apply:

CLICK HERE.