JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB's #1 morning newscast is looking for another team player who loves news, soaks up pop culture and wants to have fun at work. We have created this position to grow the right person into a strong producer and promote from within. This is a chance to learn the skills that will help you further your career. Responsibilities include finding and writing stories for WDRB newscasts and WDRB.com, posting to social media, assigning news crews and more. This shift involves working weekend and overnight hours.
Our morning show hits a balance of in-depth journalism and fun features. The right candidate will know what stories will be important and trending to help our viewers and readers start their day.
The top priority at WDRB is our positive work culture. We have been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for eight consecutive years.
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
College degree required.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.