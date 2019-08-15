JOB DESCRIPTION:
Do you want to produce AND have some fun? This is the position for you! WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, is searching for a news producer to join our seasoned morning team. You will join two other producers and an Executive Producer in shaping Louisville's top-rated four-hour morning newscast.
Our news is aimed at informing and entertaining our viewers, so this producer should have strong news judgment, solid writing skills and a finger on the pulse of what's happening in pop culture. Creativity is key, and you'll have the freedom to try new things to push your producer skills to a new level. Our morning show is rated No. 1 and our on-air team has been in place for eight years, so you'll have the benefits of stability and success from the start.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
Previous producing experience preferred.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.