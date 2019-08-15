WDRB Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Do you want to produce AND have some fun? This is the position for you! WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, is searching for a news producer to join our seasoned morning team. You will join two other producers and an Executive Producer in shaping Louisville's top-rated four-hour morning newscast.

Our news is aimed at informing and entertaining our viewers, so this producer should have strong news judgment, solid writing skills and a finger on the pulse of what's happening in pop culture. Creativity is key, and you'll have the freedom to try new things to push your producer skills to a new level. Our morning show is rated No. 1 and our on-air team has been in place for eight years, so you'll have the benefits of stability and success from the start.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

Previous producing experience preferred.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

College degree required.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and links to Vice President / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.