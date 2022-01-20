WDRB Media Jobs

WDRB is looking for a dynamic Multi-Media Consultant to join our team!

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits, including Health, Dental and Vision.
  • Company-paid Health Savings Account.
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability.
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match.
  • Competitive paid time off.
  • YMCA membership discounts.
  • Opportunities for learning and growth.
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture.
  • Learn from industry-leading talent.

What you will do:

  • Represent the station to its customers in a professional manner while exhibiting a positive attitude about the station and its employees at all times.
  • Negotiate broadcast television and digital buys with assigned advertisers and agency representatives.
  • Conduct customer needs analyses and propose marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
  • Prospect for and sell special projects to new customers as well as existing ones.
  • Build client relationships at both the agency and advertiser levels.
  • Draft and / or obtain statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
  • Maintain activity data in Efficio daily.
  • Input client orders wand work with the Media Coordinator to manage revisions, make goods and other order-related responsibilities. 
  • Schedule and lead face-to-face meetings with customers and potential customers outside the station each day.

What you bring:

  • A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
  • Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings use and methodology.
  • Energetic self-starter; Proven track record for selling new business.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills, including superior listening skills and the ability to make clever presentations both on one-on-one and in a group setting.
  • Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment. 
  • Superior organizational and project management skills.
  • Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships.

Job Requirements:

Education Bachelor's Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience.

Experience: Minimum four years of successful sales and marketing experience; broadcast sales and digital experience preferred.

Computer Skills:  Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred); Knowledge of sales software preferred such as Efficio, WideOrbit, One Domain, Media Audit, and CMR; Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.

Benefits:  Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

Salary/Wage: Negotiable

Position: Full-time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To apply, click here.

Contact: Tom Vickery, Local Sales Manager