WDRB is looking for a dynamic Multi-Media Consultant to join our team!
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits, including Health, Dental and Vision.
- Company-paid Health Savings Account.
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability.
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match.
- Competitive paid time off.
- YMCA membership discounts.
- Opportunities for learning and growth.
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture.
- Learn from industry-leading talent.
What you will do:
- Represent the station to its customers in a professional manner while exhibiting a positive attitude about the station and its employees at all times.
- Negotiate broadcast television and digital buys with assigned advertisers and agency representatives.
- Conduct customer needs analyses and propose marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
- Prospect for and sell special projects to new customers as well as existing ones.
- Build client relationships at both the agency and advertiser levels.
- Draft and / or obtain statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
- Maintain activity data in Efficio daily.
- Input client orders wand work with the Media Coordinator to manage revisions, make goods and other order-related responsibilities.
- Schedule and lead face-to-face meetings with customers and potential customers outside the station each day.
What you bring:
- A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
- Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings use and methodology.
- Energetic self-starter; Proven track record for selling new business.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, including superior listening skills and the ability to make clever presentations both on one-on-one and in a group setting.
- Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment.
- Superior organizational and project management skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships.
Job Requirements:
Education: Bachelor's Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience.
Experience: Minimum four years of successful sales and marketing experience; broadcast sales and digital experience preferred.
Computer Skills: Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred); Knowledge of sales software preferred such as Efficio, WideOrbit, One Domain, Media Audit, and CMR; Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications.
Benefits: Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
Salary/Wage: Negotiable
Position: Full-time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Contact: Tom Vickery, Local Sales Manager