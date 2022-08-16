WDRB Jobs

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media is looking for a Multi-Media Consultant to be responsible for selling new business and partnering with a Media Coordinator to service existing business. 

Why WDRB is the best place to work:

  • Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
  • Company paid Health Savings Account
  • 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
  • Incredible 6% employer 401K match
  • Competitive paid time off
  • YMCA membership
  • Opportunities for learning and growth
  • Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
  • Learn from industry-leading talent

What you will do

  • Represents the station to its customers in a professional manner while exhibiting a positive attitude about the station and its employees at all times.
  • Negotiates broadcast television and digital buys with assigned advertisers and agency representatives.
  • Conducts customer needs analyses and propose marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
  • Prospects for and sells special projects to new customers as well as existing ones.
  • Builds client relationships at both the agency and advertiser levels.
  • Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
  • Maintains activity data in Efficio daily.
  • Inputs client orders and works with the Media Coordinator to manage revisions, make goods, and other order-related responsibilities.
  • Schedule and lead face-to-face meetings with customers and potential customers outside of the station each day
  • Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
  • Work cooperatively and effectively with other team members when generating revenue sales for the station
  • Takes the initiative to acquaint and familiarize clients with key station personnel including the Local Sales Manager, VP Director of Sales, Corporate Director of Digital Sales and President/GM.
  • Monitors the competition and maintains awareness of assigned account activity at all times.
  • Communicates daily with LSM, VP DOS and Media Coordinator in regard to status of account activity.
  • Meet and exceed individual sales goals, in support of achieving station and market goals and initiatives.
  • Participate in training to enhance professional skills and overall understanding of new and evolving media
  • Daily attendance and punctuality required.

What you will bring

  • A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
  • Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings uses and methodology.
  • Energetic self-starter; Proven track record for selling new business.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills including superior listening skills and the ability to make effective presentations both on one-on-one and in a group setting
  • Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast paced environment
  • Superior organizational and project management skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships
  • Valid Driver’s License and clean driving record required

SKILLS & ABILITIES

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience

Experience: Minimum 4 years of successful sales and marketing experience; broadcast sales and digital experience preferred

Computer Skills:

  • Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
  • Knowledge of sales software preferred such as Efficio, WideOrbit, One Domain, Media Audit, and CMR
  • Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications

BENEFITS

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-Time

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

