JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is looking for a Multi-Media Consultant to be responsible for selling new business and partnering with a Media Coordinator to service existing business.
Why WDRB is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- YMCA membership
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Represents the station to its customers in a professional manner while exhibiting a positive attitude about the station and its employees at all times.
- Negotiates broadcast television and digital buys with assigned advertisers and agency representatives.
- Conducts customer needs analyses and propose marketing and advertising campaigns to meet those needs.
- Prospects for and sells special projects to new customers as well as existing ones.
- Builds client relationships at both the agency and advertiser levels.
- Drafts and/or obtains statistical, narrative and/or other reports as requested.
- Maintains activity data in Efficio daily.
- Inputs client orders and works with the Media Coordinator to manage revisions, make goods, and other order-related responsibilities.
- Schedule and lead face-to-face meetings with customers and potential customers outside of the station each day
- Promotes and fully implements our team structure.
- Work cooperatively and effectively with other team members when generating revenue sales for the station
- Takes the initiative to acquaint and familiarize clients with key station personnel including the Local Sales Manager, VP Director of Sales, Corporate Director of Digital Sales and President/GM.
- Monitors the competition and maintains awareness of assigned account activity at all times.
- Communicates daily with LSM, VP DOS and Media Coordinator in regard to status of account activity.
- Meet and exceed individual sales goals, in support of achieving station and market goals and initiatives.
- Participate in training to enhance professional skills and overall understanding of new and evolving media
- Daily attendance and punctuality required.
What you will bring:
- A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.
- Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings uses and methodology.
- Energetic self-starter; Proven track record for selling new business.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills including superior listening skills and the ability to make effective presentations both on one-on-one and in a group setting
- Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast paced environment
- Superior organizational and project management skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships
- Valid Driver’s License and clean driving record required
SKILLS & ABILITIES
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in a related field or equivalent training and experience
Experience: Minimum 4 years of successful sales and marketing experience; broadcast sales and digital experience preferred
Computer Skills:
- Excellent working knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills required; Word and PowerPoint proficiency preferred)
- Knowledge of sales software preferred such as Efficio, WideOrbit, One Domain, Media Audit, and CMR
- Familiarity with Microsoft 365 TEAMS and other Microsoft applications
BENEFITS
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-Time
WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.